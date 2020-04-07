PM Oli Holds Telephone Conversation With UAE’s Crown Prince On Nepalese Migrant Workers

PM Oli Holds Telephone Conversation With UAE’s Crown Prince On Nepalese Migrant Workers

April 7, 2020, 8:20 a.m.

Crown Prince of United Arab Emirates (UAE) has assured prime minister KP Sharma Oli that he will treat all the Nepalese as per the citizens of his country. Crown prince told PM Oli that Nepalese are honest and hardworking and he praised the contribution of Nepalese in the economic development of UAE.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli tweeted that his held a telephone conversation with crown prince of United Arab Emirates.

As part of my conversation with the Heads of Government of countries having a large number of Nepali migrant workers in the context of Covid-19, I had today telephone conversation with Crown Prince of United Arab Emirates.

While expressing concern over the safety of Nepalese in UAE during this difficult period, I thanked the Government of UAE for the cooperation extended to them.

I will continue conversation with other Heads of Government.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1.34 Million, 275,000 Recovered: Johns Hopkins
Apr 07, 2020
Supreme Court To Take Decision On Nepal-India Border Sealed Today
Apr 07, 2020
Death Toll Crosses 110-mark, Total Covid-19 Cases top 4,200 In India
Apr 07, 2020
Rate Of Virus Infections Slowing In Italy, Spain
Apr 07, 2020
China Shows Signs Of Recovery
Apr 07, 2020

More on News

Supreme Court To Take Decision On Nepal-India Border Sealed Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
Death Toll Crosses 110-mark, Total Covid-19 Cases top 4,200 In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
Nepal To Continue Lockdown Till April 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 36 minutes ago
Nepal’s Foreign Minister Gyawali Request Australian Foreign Minister For Welfare And Safety of Nepali Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 59 minutes ago
Minister Pun Sends A Consignment Of Medical Supply To Rolpa District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 7 minutes ago
China Will Provide Medical Assistance To Nepal : Chinese Ambassador Hou By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1.34 Million, 275,000 Recovered: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020
Rate Of Virus Infections Slowing In Italy, Spain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020
China Shows Signs Of Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020
Weather Forecast For April 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020
Prime Minister Borish Johonson Moves To Intensive Care Unit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020
Maha Prasad Adhikari Appointed Governor Of NRB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75