Weather Forecast For April 7 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For April 7 Across Nepal

April 7, 2020, 6:54 a.m.

Meteorological Forecasting Division forecasts that there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions towards afternoon/late afternoon.

The division says there be partly to generally cloudy in the western region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country Tonight.

According to Skymet Weather, Western disturbance is over Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. Another Western disturbance is over Afghanistan and adjoining area. Western disturbance and local cyclone has partial effect across Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli Holds Telephone Conversation With UAE’s Crown Prince On Nepalese Migrant Workers
Apr 07, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1.34 Million, 275,000 Recovered: Johns Hopkins
Apr 07, 2020
Supreme Court To Take Decision On Nepal-India Border Sealed Today
Apr 07, 2020
Death Toll Crosses 110-mark, Total Covid-19 Cases top 4,200 In India
Apr 07, 2020
Rate Of Virus Infections Slowing In Italy, Spain
Apr 07, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast for April 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 5: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 5: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecasting For April 3: Partly Cloudy In Hill Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 2: Partly Cloudy In Hills And Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 1 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

PM Oli Holds Telephone Conversation With UAE’s Crown Prince On Nepalese Migrant Workers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1.34 Million, 275,000 Recovered: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020
Supreme Court To Take Decision On Nepal-India Border Sealed Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020
Death Toll Crosses 110-mark, Total Covid-19 Cases top 4,200 In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020
Rate Of Virus Infections Slowing In Italy, Spain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020
China Shows Signs Of Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75