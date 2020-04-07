Weather Forecast For April 7 Across Nepal

Meteorological Forecasting Division forecasts that there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions towards afternoon/late afternoon.

The division says there be partly to generally cloudy in the western region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country Tonight.

According to Skymet Weather, Western disturbance is over Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. Another Western disturbance is over Afghanistan and adjoining area. Western disturbance and local cyclone has partial effect across Nepal.