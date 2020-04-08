Boris Johnson Still In ICU But 'Stable'

Boris Johnson Still In ICU But 'Stable'

April 8, 2020, 7:27 a.m.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson "remained stable overnight" in an intensive care unit where he is being treated for coronavirus.

Raab, who is deputizing for Johnson, said on Tuesday that the prime minister is "receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any assistance."

Johnson tested positive for the virus last month and has been self-isolating. On Sunday, he was admitted to a hospital in London due to a persistent fever, and was transferred to the ICU the following day after his condition worsened.

Queen Elizabeth and world leaders are sending messages wishing Johnson a speedy recovery.

The number of coronavirus cases in Britain has topped 55,000, with more than 6,000 deaths.

Raab stressed that the government is "focused with total unity and total resolve" on implementing instructions from the prime minister.

Source:NHK

