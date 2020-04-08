COVID-19 To Wipe out 195 Million Full-Time Workers: ILO

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a catastrophic effect on working hours and earnings, globally. A new ILO report highlights some of the worst affected sectors and regions and outlines policies to mitigate the crisis.

April 8, 2020, 12:55 p.m.

Large reductions are foreseen in the Arab States (8.1 per cent, equivalent to 5 million full-time workers), Europe (7.8 per cent, or 12 million full-time workers) and Asia and the Pacific (7.2 per cent, 125 million full-time workers).

Huge losses are expected across different income groups but especially in upper-middle income countries (7.0 per cent, 100 million full-time workers). This far exceeds the effects of the 2008-9 financial crisis.ILO Workers

The sectors most at risk include accommodation and food services, manufacturing, retail, and business and administrative activities.

The eventual increase in global unemployment during 2020 will depend substantially on future developments and policy measures. There is a high risk that the end-of-year figure will be significantly higher than the initial ILO projection, of 25 million.

“Workers and businesses are facing catastrophe, in both developed and developing economies... We have to move fast, decisively, and together. The right, urgent, measures, could make the difference between survival and collapse."

Guy Ryder, ILO’s Director-General

More than four out of five people (81 per cent) in the global workforce of 3.3 billion are currently affected by full or partial workplace closures.

“Workers and businesses are facing catastrophe, in both developed and developing economies,” said ILO Director-General Guy Ryder. “We have to move fast, decisively, and together. The right, urgent, measures, could make the difference between survival and collapse.”

The ILO Monitor 2nd edition: COVID-19 and the world of work , which describes COVID-19 as “the worst global crisis since World War II”, updates an ILO research note published on 18 March. The updated version includes sectoral and regional information on the effects of the pandemic.

According to the new study, 1.25 billion workers are employed in the sectors identified as being at high risk of “drastic and devastating” increases in layoffs and reductions in wages and working hours. Many are in low-paid, low-skilled jobs, where a sudden loss of income is devastating.

Looked at regionally, the proportion of workers in these “at risk” sectors varies from 43 per cent in the Americas to 26 per cent in Africa. Some regions, particularly Africa, have higher levels of informality, which combined with a lack of social protection, high population density and weak capacity, pose severe health and economic challenges for governments, the report cautions.

Worldwide, two billion people work in the informal sector (mostly in emerging and developing economies) and are particularly at risk.

Large-scale, integrated, policy measures are needed, focusing on four pillars: supporting enterprises, employment and incomes; stimulating the economy and jobs; protecting workers in the workplace; and, using social dialogue between government, workers and employers to find solutions, the study says.

“This is the greatest test for international cooperation in more than 75 years,” said Ryder. “If one country fails, then we all fail. We must find solutions that help all segments of our global society, particularly those that are most vulnerable or least able to help themselves.”

“The choices we make today will directly affect the way this crisis unfolds and so the lives of billions of people,” he added. “With the right measures we can limit its impact and the scars it leaves. We must aim to build back better so that our new systems are safer, fairer and more sustainable than those that allowed this crisis to happen.”

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Stranded German Tourists Say: Thank You! Dhanyavad To All Who Helped To Bring Us Home!
Apr 08, 2020
Chaudhary Foundation Hands over PCR Testing Kits To Nepal Government
Apr 08, 2020
Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees To Celebrate Festival Today
Apr 08, 2020
Nepalese Students In Australia Are Members Of Our Community: Australian Ambassador Budd
Apr 08, 2020
NC Leader Deuba Expresses Full Support To Government In Its Fight Against Coronavirus
Apr 08, 2020

More on News

Stranded German Tourists Say: Thank You! Dhanyavad To All Who Helped To Bring Us Home! By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Chaudhary Foundation Hands over PCR Testing Kits To Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees To Celebrate Festival Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 41 minutes ago
Nepalese Students In Australia Are Members Of Our Community: Australian Ambassador Budd By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 55 minutes ago
NC Leader Deuba Expresses Full Support To Government In Its Fight Against Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
World Bank Provides Nepal Over Rs. 3.Billion Under COVID-19 Emergency Response By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours ago

The Latest

Number Of People Who Have Recovered From Covid-19 Passes Quarter Of A Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2020
Wuhan Reopens After Coronavirus Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2020
Boris Johnson Still In ICU But 'Stable' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2020
President Trump Threatens Threaten To Suspend The Funds For the WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2020
Weather Forecast For April 8 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2020
Nepal Suspends All International Flights Till April 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 07, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75