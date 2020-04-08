Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees To Celebrate Festival Today

Hanuman Jayanti is observed during the month of Chaitra on full moon day, which usually falls in the month of April. Nepal has a large number of followers of Hanuman Jee. Marvari Brahaman Association annually celebrates Hanuman Jayanti organizing various programs.

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on April 8. It is believed that Lord Hanuman, also known as Maruti, Pawanputra, Kesari Nandan and Bajrang Bali, was born on this day.

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Hanuman is the symbol of energy and strength, and people worship him to ward off all evils.

According to Drikpanchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin from 12.07 pm on April 7 and will end at 8.04 am on April 8. On this day, devotees perform puja by taking a holy dip.

As per beliefs, devotees offer vermilion or red cloth and flowers like marigold and rose to him. Then they read the “Hanuman Chalisa”. Laddu, halwa, banana is being offered as prasad.