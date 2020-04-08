Nepal Suspends Visa Services Till April 15. According to the Department, the decision to this effect is in line with the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ramchandra Tiwari, the spokesperson of the Department of Immigration, said that the Department had requested all the service recipients to remain patient regardless of their visa term. According to Tiwari, the Department also suspended all its front-door services till April 15.

As per the decision of the Ministry, foreigners possessing a valid visa till March 21, 2020, and willing to return to their country within the lockdown period or within seven days after the regular service resumes will be exempted from the visa fee, late fee or penalties.

"The foreigners willing to extend their stay in Nepal are subjected to pay only the regular visa fees without any additional penalties," said spokesperson