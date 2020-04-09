Government Dismiss The News That It Is Arranging Transport For People Stranded In Kathmandu To Return Home

Government To Arrange Transport For People Stranded In Kathmandu To Return Home

April 9, 2020, 6:29 p.m.

Ministry of Home Affairs dismissed the report that the government is sending the stranded people back home. The ministry said no such was taken.

Earlier, it was reported that a Meeting of the High-Level Coordination Committee On Prevention and Control COVID-19, chaired by coordinator Deputy Prime Minister, Ishwar Pokharel has recommended making transport arrangements for the people stranded in Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal to go their home town. The committee reportedly recommended on Friday and Saturday to allow people to leave.

However, the decision was withdrawn following the opposition from chief ministers from seven provinces. According to the decision, people who are willing to go outside Kathmandu would be permitted. However, the committee reportedly recommends barring to entry Kathmandu.

