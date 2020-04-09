Kathmandu Marriot Hotel Lights Up In Love And Hope

Kathmandu Marriott Hotel Lights Up in love and hope while ensuring the safety of all its guests and staff

April 9, 2020, 2:25 p.m.

Kathmandu Marriott Hotel has taken up special measures to ensure the safety of all its guests and staff during the pandemic situation. The hotel also lit up in a heart-shaped sign as a token of appreciation for those working on the ground, round the clock assiduously to ensure a Corona free world.

While the hotel is not working at full capacity following the guidelines by the Government of Nepal, it is doing everything it can to serve the guests who are already staying at the hotel.

There are posters and signboards put up across the hotel educating the guests and staff about preventive measures as specified by WHO. The hotel is also checking temperatures of the guests when they check-in.

There are strict instructions given to all the staff to ensure that guests are standing/ sitting at least 3 feet apart from each other. Additionally, the support staff is available round the clock to provide all necessities and take care of any medical emergency.

The hotel's patisserie, Kathmandu Baking Company, is also open for takeaway orders for bread and other bakery items.

