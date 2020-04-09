Nepal’s Foreign Ministry Ban Use Of Blue Number Plate And National Flag By Honorary Consuls

Nepal’s Foreign Ministry Ban Use Of Blue Number Plate And National Flag By Honorary Consuls

April 9, 2020, 8:56 a.m.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has withdrawn certain facilities and privileges provided to the Honorary Consuls based in Nepal From 8 April 2020.

Accordingly, as per the decision of the Ministry, the privilege of using blue plate and the flag in official vehicle of the Honorary Consuls has been suspended with immediate effect until further notice.

A press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, “in the context of the incident in which an Honorary Consul was found to have engaged in illegal activity misusing his position and privilege granted for his official function, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to withdraw certain facilities and privileges provided to the Honorary Consuls based in Nepal. “

foregin-affiers.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

China Lifted Lockdown In Wuhan
Apr 09, 2020
PM Narendra Modi Hints At Extension Of Lockdown In India
Apr 09, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1.5 Million
Apr 09, 2020
Bernie Sanders Suspends His Presidential Campaign
Apr 09, 2020
Thunderstorm And Lightening To Occur Some Parts Of Central And Eastern Region
Apr 09, 2020

More on News

PM Narendra Modi Hints At Extension Of Lockdown In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nepal Has No New COVID-19 Cases On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 16 minutes ago
Nepal Suspends Visa Services Till April 15. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 18 minutes ago
Stranded German Tourists Say: Thank You! Dhanyavad To All Who Helped To Bring Us Home! By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 42 minutes ago
Chaudhary Foundation Hands over PCR Testing Kits To Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 56 minutes ago
COVID-19 To Wipe out 195 Million Full-Time Workers: ILO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago

The Latest

China Lifted Lockdown In Wuhan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1.5 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2020
100 Days Of First Reporting Of Pneumonia With Unknown Cause In China By Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Apr 09, 2020
Bernie Sanders Suspends His Presidential Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2020
Thunderstorm And Lightening To Occur Some Parts Of Central And Eastern Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 09, 2020
Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees To Celebrate Festival Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 08, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75