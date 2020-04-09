Nepal’s Foreign Ministry Ban Use Of Blue Number Plate And National Flag By Honorary Consuls

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has withdrawn certain facilities and privileges provided to the Honorary Consuls based in Nepal From 8 April 2020.

Accordingly, as per the decision of the Ministry, the privilege of using blue plate and the flag in official vehicle of the Honorary Consuls has been suspended with immediate effect until further notice.

A press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, “in the context of the incident in which an Honorary Consul was found to have engaged in illegal activity misusing his position and privilege granted for his official function, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has decided to withdraw certain facilities and privileges provided to the Honorary Consuls based in Nepal. “