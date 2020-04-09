Zonta Club Kathmandu Supports The Daily Wage Earners

Zonta Club Kathmandu is Helping the Daily Wage Earners to Cope with COVID-19 Crisis

April 9, 2020, 8:34 p.m.

Zonta Club of Kathmandu with the initiation of Zonsian Kamal Tuladhar is helping the daily wage earners to cope with the COVID-19 crisis by distributing food packages. The package comprises of rice, lentils, pulses, cooking oil, beaten rice, salt, sugar and tea.

Till date Zonta has distributed 1,000 food packages to daily wage earners in Bijeshwori, Budhanilkantha, Dhalko, Jagritinagar, Jorpati, Lele, Mahankal, Nagarjun, Sankhamool, Sinamangal, Thali, Thapathali, TokhaMunicipalities and in Teku (Bangmati Area). We have partnered with organizations like Bikalpa, Nepal MahilaSamaj, Food for Life, ICDO, Sky Foundation and friends. In these challenging times they have joined hands with Zonta by getting necessary permits and distributing the packages to daily wage earners who are unable to work due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Zonta expresses heartfelt gratitude to all Zonta’s Family & Friends, Rotary Club of Midtown, SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC), Shangrila Toastmasters, Dr. Sanjib Das, Sanskriti School Teachers, DS Store and Helena’s Café for caring for the plight of our people and helping us to reach out to over 2,400 families. Initially we started targeting to reach 300 families and with the incredible response and support we have received, our reach will be eight time more. Zonta will continue distributing the food packages in the coming days.

Zonta International, founded in 1919, is a leading global organization of professionals, empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. Under the umbrella of Zonta International, Zonta Club of Kathmandu was established in 2012. It is a legally registered NGO in Kathmandu and has been working on the advancement of the status of women with the objective to improve the economic, education, health, and issues related to youth and violence against women at the national and local level through service and advocacy.

