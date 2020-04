205 Stranded Australian And Canadian Citizens Left To Their Home Country From Nepal

Australian Ambassador to Nepal Peter Budd tweeted that Canadians and Aussies all checked in. “Safe travels home guys. It’s been a pleasure. Thanks also to the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi and Canadian Govt. To do what you did remotely...hats off. Our Aussies on board appreciate all your efforts.”

Charted by Canadian and Australian Embassy, Qatar Airways plane took off from Tribhuwan International Airport Kathmandu to Doha with 205 passengers on board including 60 Australian citizens.

Canadian Citizens will be flown to Montreal from Doha and Australian will be flown back to Australia.

Australian ambassador to Nepal Peter Budd actively involved at the airport. Australians and Canadians arrived at Australian Embassy Katmandu before heading out to catch today’s Qatar Airways flight from Nepal. “Great collaboration between Canadian & Australian governments. #GettingThemHome to #Canada & #Australia,” tweets ambassador Budd.

Ambassador Budd at TIA Photo Barsha Shah

Passengers at TIA Photo Barsha Shah