Nepal Sealed off 101 Kilometers Border With India In Kailali

April 11, 2020, 11:42 a.m.

The Armed Police Force (APF) Kailali has completely sealed off the 101 kilometres stretch area bordering India in Kailali district reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS). This measure has been taken to stop the movement of people across the border for the prevention and control of COVID-19 pandemic.

APF Nepal's the No 34 Battalion Commander, Kamal Timilsina, said the border with India has been completely sealed off in view of people entering Nepal from India through the porous border during the lockdown.

According to him, the APF has stepped up surveillance by setting up temporary border outposts at 19 places and sentry posts at 73 places along the 101 kilometres of the border.

He said the border has been sealed off given the likelihood of people entering the district from India through illegal routes as the main transit points - Trinagar and Khakraula - having been closed for prevention and control of COVID-19.

APF has 43 border check posts in the Sudur Paschim State and it has been guarding 550 kilometres of border with India to the south and west.

