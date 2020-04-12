14 Nepali Dead, 665 Infected By COVID-19 Abroad

Nepali have died from the global pandemic of coronavirus while 665 have tested positive for the virus across the world Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS) reports.

According to data collected by the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), the above mentioned death tolls are from the United Kingdom (8), the United States of America (five) and the United Arab Emirates (1).

A health committee formed under the High-level Committee headed by the NRNA President Kumar Pant unveiled the data.

According to committee coordinator Dr Sanjib Sapkota, 665 NRNs have confirmed to have contracted the virus. The data were gathered with the help of Nepali missions abroad, NRN chapters and local organisations.

“Among the infected, 500 are in the US followed by 100 in the UK, 18 in Spain, 10 in the UAE, nine in Australia, eight in Portugal, five in Kuwait, four each in Germany and Saudi Arabia, and one each in Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar and Hong Kong including others, said high level committee press coordinator Chiran Sharma reports RSS.