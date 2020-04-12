Nepal Has Conducted 8505 Test Cases Of Coronavirus

Dr. Bikash Devkota, spokesperson of the Ministry, said that there are confirmed three new positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Nepal has reached 12 where, one has been cured while 11 have been receiving treatment in different hospitals in the country.

"While conducting test of 21 suspected COVID-19 patients residing at a mosque in Birgunj Metropolitan City-2, Parsa, three men of age 37, 55 and 44 have tested positive for the virus," informed the ministry through its official Face book page today.

As the scope was expanded, 8505 total tests were conducted till now with 3321 through Rapid Diagnostic Test and remaining PCR where 12 suspects tested positive for COVID-19. Three of them are Indian citizens who were tested positive today. Similarly, 7973 are under quarantine and 85 are in isolation units. Out of them, 15 in Kathmandu and 70 are outside valley. Dr. Devkota said that Rapid Diagnostic Kit has already sent to all 75 districts.

The Ministry informed that the infected patients were kept in isolation in the Narayani Hospital, Birgunj, and the test was initially done at Viral Disease Research and Training Centre, Hetauda.

After three positive cases were seen in Hetauda, the throat swab samples were again sent to National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) for a re-test on April 11, where the infection of SARS-CoV-2 in three men was confirmed.

The Ministry further informed that it had started contact tracing of those who had come in direct contact with the patients.

Under the PCR test, Central Laboratory has already conducted 4020 test and 628 is running and 1167 outside valley with 167 running.

Likewise, the throat swab tests for COVID-19 will also be carried out in the Bir Hospital and the Shukraraaj Tropical & Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku, from Saturday, informed the ministry.