Weather Forecast For April 12 Across Nepal

April 12, 2020, 6:56 a.m.

Effect of local wind is all over Nepal. There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions towards afternoon. Weather Detail

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

A fresh Western disturbance is expected to approach the western Himalayas on April 13th. Cyclonic circulation in lower levels is persisting over Central Pakistan.

