Chinese Municipality Donates Medical Supplies To Nepal

The People' Xi'an Municipality of Shaanxi Pros Republic of China, has provided medical supplies in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

According to RSS, the medical goods include 30,000 disposable medical masks, 1,000 N95 masks, 500 protective suits, 100 goggles, 30 forehead thermometres, and a ventilator. These medical supplies are for use in hospitals of Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City, Kathmandu and Dhulikhel.

It is said these medical goods, equivalent to 600,000 RMB (Rs 10.8 million) meet export standards and are used to support epidemic prevention work in Nepal, especially in Kathmandu, Butwal and Dhulikhel.

The medical supplies are being provided through the Trans-Himalayan Friendship Society Nepal and would be handed over the the Government of Nepal soon, Society president Prof Dr Rajiv Kumar Jha said.

Jha said Xi'an Municipality was supplying the medical goods to the government through the Embassy of Nepal in China. It may be noted here that Nepal also provided support including face masks to China when coronavirus had peaked in China.

Xi'an Municipality and Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City had established sister city relations during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Nepal last year.