Global Coronavirus Cases Top 1.89 Million

Global Coronavirus Cases Top 1.89 Million

April 14, 2020, 7:24 a.m.

Johns Hopkins University says the number of global coronavirus cases stood at 1,897,373 as of 19:00 UTC on Monday.

The United States topped the list with 568,176 cases, followed by Spain with 169,496, Italy with 159,516, France with 137,873, and Germany with 128,092.

The global death toll totaled 118,304.

The US had the most fatalities at 22,935, followed by Italy at 20,465, Spain at 17,489, France at 14,967, and the United Kingdom at 11,329.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Sanders Endorses Biden For President
Apr 14, 2020
COVID-19 '10 Times' Deadlier Than 2009 Flu: WHO Director General
Apr 14, 2020
Government Sealed Sun City Apartment To Prevent Possible Spread Of Coronavirus
Apr 14, 2020
Weather Forecast For April 14 Across Nepal
Apr 14, 2020
Three Persons Living In Sun City Apartment In Pepsi Cola Suspectedly Infected Coronavirus
Apr 13, 2020

More on News

Ministry of Home Affairs Issues E-Pass For Most-Essential Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 24 minutes ago
Prime Minister Oli Calls For Unity To Defeat Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 27 minutes ago
Chinese Municipality Donates Medical Supplies To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 50 minutes ago
Province-2 Tightens Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 35 minutes ago
President Bhaandari, PM Oli, NCP Leader Prachanda and NC Leader Wish For Happiness By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 57 minutes ago
Former King Gyanendra Calls For Unity And Solidarity Among All Nepalese To Fight Against Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 54 minutes ago

The Latest

Sanders Endorses Biden For President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2020
COVID-19 '10 Times' Deadlier Than 2009 Flu: WHO Director General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2020
Government Sealed Sun City Apartment To Prevent Possible Spread Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2020
Weather Forecast For April 14 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2020
Three Persons Living In Sun City Apartment In Pepsi Cola Suspectedly Infected Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2020
Nepal Confirms 2 More COVID-19 Cases, Conducts 10982 Covid-19 test By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75