Global Coronavirus Cases Top 1.89 Million

Johns Hopkins University says the number of global coronavirus cases stood at 1,897,373 as of 19:00 UTC on Monday.

The United States topped the list with 568,176 cases, followed by Spain with 169,496, Italy with 159,516, France with 137,873, and Germany with 128,092.

The global death toll totaled 118,304.

The US had the most fatalities at 22,935, followed by Italy at 20,465, Spain at 17,489, France at 14,967, and the United Kingdom at 11,329.