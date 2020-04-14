Supreme Court Issues An Order On A Writ About Nepali Stranded In Various Districts

A single bench of Supreme Court by Justice Bam Kumar Shrestha asked government to table the cause why people who are headed to home stranded in the roads and highways.

The court issue the order in a petition filed by senior advocate Prakash Mani Sharma demanding an interim order to direct government to make necessary transport arrangements to those labors and marginalized group of people who are marching hundred of kilometer.

Sharma in his petition said that in the context of extension of lockdown hundreds of people are marching towards home without availability of the transport.

Senior Sharma argued that every citizen has right to go home and the government has to make necessary transport arrangements even in the crisis like blockade to travel to home.

Senior Advocate Dinesh Tripathy pleaded forcing people to walk days to reach home is against the human rights.

The court ordered the Cabinet Secretariat, Ministry of Home Affairs to appear before the court on 17 April to discuss on a petition filed by petitioner Sharma demanding an interim order.

The petitioners include senior advocate Dinesh Tripathy, advocates Laxmi Nani Thapa, Kamal Koirala and Sanjaya Adhikari.