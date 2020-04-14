Weather Forecast For April 14 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For April 14 Across Nepal

April 14, 2020, 7:01 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is possible at a few places in the country.

Similarly, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the central and western hilly regions and at one or two places of the eastern region.

Western disturbance and local wind has partial impacts in Nepal. According to Skymetweather, Western disturbance is over North Afghanistan and joining Pakistan. An induced cyclonic circulation is our Central Pakistan. A cyclonic circulation is over Eastern parts of Bangladesh.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Sanders Endorses Biden For President
Apr 14, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 1.89 Million
Apr 14, 2020
COVID-19 '10 Times' Deadlier Than 2009 Flu: WHO Director General
Apr 14, 2020
Government Sealed Sun City Apartment To Prevent Possible Spread Of Coronavirus
Apr 14, 2020
Three Persons Living In Sun City Apartment In Pepsi Cola Suspectedly Infected Coronavirus
Apr 13, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast April 13 Across India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For April 12 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Southwest Monsoon 2020: Monsoon To Land Within 40 Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast For April 11: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecasting April 10: Partly Cloudy In Hill Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Thunderstorm And Lightening To Occur Some Parts Of Central And Eastern Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Sanders Endorses Biden For President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 1.89 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2020
COVID-19 '10 Times' Deadlier Than 2009 Flu: WHO Director General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2020
Government Sealed Sun City Apartment To Prevent Possible Spread Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2020
Three Persons Living In Sun City Apartment In Pepsi Cola Suspectedly Infected Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2020
Ministry of Home Affairs Issues E-Pass For Most-Essential Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75