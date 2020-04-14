Weather Forecast For April 14 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is possible at a few places in the country.

Similarly, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the central and western hilly regions and at one or two places of the eastern region.

Western disturbance and local wind has partial impacts in Nepal. According to Skymetweather, Western disturbance is over North Afghanistan and joining Pakistan. An induced cyclonic circulation is our Central Pakistan. A cyclonic circulation is over Eastern parts of Bangladesh.