3917 People Test Negative For Coronavirus In Sudur Paschim State

April 15, 2020, 11:22 a.m.

Three thousand nine hundred and seventeen people have tested negative for coronavirus in Sudur Paschim State as of Tuesday. Throat swab and blood samples were collected from 5,461 people suspected of COVID-19 infection reports RSS.

Information Officer at the State Government's Ministry of Social Development, Hem Raj Khadka, said the test results of 1,539 people are awaited. Samples are being collected in the State for the RTPCR and RDT tests. As of Tuesday, 976 out of 2,520 samples tested negative as per the RTPCR test while the results of 1,539 is awaited. Similarly, 2941 samples tested under the RDT have all shown negative results.

Five persons have been infected by COVID-19 in Sudur Paschim State so far. They are being treated at Seti Provincial Hospital Dhangadhi.

