All 296 Sun City Block-A Residents Test Negative

April 15, 2020, 5:25 p.m.

All 296 people of Suncity Apartment Block A at Kageshwori Manohara Municipality-9 have tested negative for COVID-19 in the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT). The test was carried out today.

Dr. Amrit Pokharel and Dr. Mahendra Adhikari of Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under Ministry of Health had conducted the rapid test in the apartment from 9:00 AM today, in coordination with 15 health workers appointed by the municipality.

The apartment was entirely disinfected today with chlorine. According to officials, the residents of other blocks of the apartment would be tested on the basis of their health conditions.

