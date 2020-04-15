Bill Gates Says Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Decision On WHO Funding Will Hurt Covid-19 Efforts

US President Trump Wednesday halted funding to WHO, which he claims severely mismanaged and covered up the spread of coronavirus.

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates criticised US President Donald Trump’s move to halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), calling it a dangerous move.

In a press conference early Wednesday, Trump announced that he had instructed his administration to cut the funding and that a review was being conducted to assess the WHO’s role in “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus”.

Shortly after, Gates took to Twitter and said, “Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs WHO now more than ever.”

Along with Gates, the American Medical Association (AMA) has also called the decision a dangerous step and urged Trump to reconsider his decision.

In a statement, AMA President Patrice Harris said, “During the worst public health crisis in a century, halting funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) is a dangerous step in the wrong direction that will not make defeating COVID-19 easier.”

Harris further said, “The AMA is deeply concerned by this decision and its wide-ranging ramifications, and we strongly urge the President to reconsider.”

Former Democrat-President hopeful and US Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren was also critical of the President’s decision and said Trump’s failures had resulted in a public health catastrophe and an unimaginable economic collapse.

“Scapegoating the @WHO, pulling public health funds from countries in need, & ceding our global leadership to China will not change those facts,” she tweeted. Elizabeth Warren