COVID-19: Third Member Of The Family Of Sunicity Apartment Tested Negative

April 15, 2020, 6:11 p.m.

The third member of the family of Suncity Apartment, who had tested positive for the virus in Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) along with her husband and mother-in-law, has tested negative for COVID-19 even in the second test.

The test was done on the third member twice, in which, COVID-19 infection was not detected, informed Dr. Bikash Devkota, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population in the daily briefing today.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2077.01.03

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Media Briefing 2077.01.03 #COVID-19

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

The test was conducted through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technique.COVID-19 infection was confirmed in 81-year old mother and 58-year old son yesterday.

