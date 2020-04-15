COVID-19: Third Member Of The Family Of Sunicity Apartment Tested Negative

The third member of the family of Suncity Apartment, who had tested positive for the virus in Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) along with her husband and mother-in-law, has tested negative for COVID-19 even in the second test.

The test was done on the third member twice, in which, COVID-19 infection was not detected, informed Dr. Bikash Devkota, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population in the daily briefing today.

The test was conducted through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technique.COVID-19 infection was confirmed in 81-year old mother and 58-year old son yesterday.