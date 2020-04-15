Nepal Conducts 15087 Corona Virus Test, No Positive Today

Nepal Conducts 15087 Corona Virus Test, No Positive Today

April 15, 2020, 5:53 p.m.

Following the intensification of coronavirus test, Nepal has conducted 15087 coronaviurs test by Wednesday. According Dr. Bikas Devkota, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, out of this 6878 through PCR and 8929 through Rapid Diagnostic Test.

He said that total 2894 test has conducted in the last 24 hours alone. According to him, there are now 5514 in quarantine and 117 in isolation ward including 11 in Kathmandu Valley. Dr. Devkota said that 13 person are s in red zone.

Out of 76 districts, RDT is yet to begin in 14 districts. In his regular press briefing, Dr. Devkota said that the government has no plan to conduct the random tests in apartments and old settlement despite vulnerability for the quick spread of virus.

He said that the ministry’s criteria for the coronavirus test now is confined to those coming from foreign countries, contact persons those infected and places of infected person.

According to Department of Urban Development, there are currently 30 apartment and residential areas under operation. The Department has issued 73 permissions. It is estimated that there are over 60000 people are leaving now.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19: Third Member Of The Family Of Sunicity Apartment Tested Negative
Apr 15, 2020
Ghimire Appointed Nepal Airline Corporation Chair
Apr 15, 2020
All 296 Sun City Block-A Residents Test Negative
Apr 15, 2020
Bill Gates Says Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Decision On WHO Funding Will Hurt Covid-19 Efforts
Apr 15, 2020
Rapid Diagnostic Starts In Sun City Apartments
Apr 15, 2020

More on Health

COVID-19: Third Member Of The Family Of Sunicity Apartment Tested Negative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
All 296 Sun City Block-A Residents Test Negative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
Vaccine Development For Covid-19 Takes Step Forward In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 42 minutes ago
Remdesivir Improve The Severely Ill Patients For COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 13 minutes ago
Nepal Conducted 6607 Sample Covid-19 Tests, 16 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 '10 Times' Deadlier Than 2009 Flu: WHO Director General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Ghimire Appointed Nepal Airline Corporation Chair By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020
Bill Gates Says Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Decision On WHO Funding Will Hurt Covid-19 Efforts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020
C-19 Response In Nepal: Incompetence Was Expected But The Apathy Towards The Poor Is Astounding By Sagar Prasai Apr 15, 2020
Rapid Diagnostic Starts In Sun City Apartments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020
MoHA Fixes 37 Public Holiday For 2077 BS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020
3917 People Test Negative For Coronavirus In Sudur Paschim State By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75