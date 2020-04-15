Nepal Conducts 15087 Corona Virus Test, No Positive Today

Following the intensification of coronavirus test, Nepal has conducted 15087 coronaviurs test by Wednesday. According Dr. Bikas Devkota, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, out of this 6878 through PCR and 8929 through Rapid Diagnostic Test.

He said that total 2894 test has conducted in the last 24 hours alone. According to him, there are now 5514 in quarantine and 117 in isolation ward including 11 in Kathmandu Valley. Dr. Devkota said that 13 person are s in red zone.

Out of 76 districts, RDT is yet to begin in 14 districts. In his regular press briefing, Dr. Devkota said that the government has no plan to conduct the random tests in apartments and old settlement despite vulnerability for the quick spread of virus.

He said that the ministry’s criteria for the coronavirus test now is confined to those coming from foreign countries, contact persons those infected and places of infected person.

According to Department of Urban Development, there are currently 30 apartment and residential areas under operation. The Department has issued 73 permissions. It is estimated that there are over 60000 people are leaving now.