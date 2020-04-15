Vaccine Development For Covid-19 Takes Step Forward In China

China Approves Three COVID-19 Vaccines For Clinical Trials

April 15, 2020, 8:33 a.m.

China has approved three COVID-19 vaccine candidates for clinical trials, said an official with the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) on Tuesday reports Xinhua.

An adenovirus vector vaccine, developed by a research team led by Chen Wei, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a researcher at the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences, was the first to be approved to enter clinical trials, said Wu Yuanbin, director-general of science and technology for social development with the MOST, at a press conference.

China says its scientists have moved a step closer toward developing a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Wu Yuanbin, a senior official at China's Ministry of Science and Technology, said at a news conference on Tuesday that a vaccine developed by a Chinese research team cleared the safety screening phase of its clinical trial in March.

Wu said it is the world's first coronavirus vaccine to move to the second phase of a three-phase clinical trial. In the second phase, the vaccine will be examined mainly for its effectiveness.

According to Xinhua, the team is led by Chen Wei, a researcher at the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences.

The vaccine is designed to use another virus to carry genetic material. The academy is now inviting people who wish to become volunteers for conducting the new phase.

Two Chinese firms, state-run Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, and privately run Sinovac Research and Development are also each developing vaccines.

The Chinese government reportedly approved their vaccines for clinical trials this month.

Wu said others are also preparing to file for government approvals through next month.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

MoHA Fixes 37 Public Holiday For 2077 BS
Apr 15, 2020
3917 People Test Negative For Coronavirus In Sudur Paschim State
Apr 15, 2020
UAE To Review Labor Relations With Countries Not Responding To Evacuation Requests
Apr 15, 2020
Nepal To Evacuate Nepalese Stranded In Saudi Arabia Next Week
Apr 15, 2020
Two Nepalis Returned From Nijamuddin Markaz In Delhi Test Positive For Coronavirus
Apr 15, 2020

More on Health

Remdesivir Improve The Severely Ill Patients For COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
Nepal Conducted 6607 Sample Covid-19 Tests, 16 Positive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 27 minutes ago
COVID-19 '10 Times' Deadlier Than 2009 Flu: WHO Director General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Government Sealed Sun City Apartment To Prevent Possible Spread Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Three Persons Living In Sun City Apartment In Pepsi Cola Suspectedly Infected Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Nepal Confirms 2 More COVID-19 Cases, Conducts 10982 Covid-19 test By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago

The Latest

MoHA Fixes 37 Public Holiday For 2077 BS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020
3917 People Test Negative For Coronavirus In Sudur Paschim State By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020
UAE To Review Labor Relations With Countries Not Responding To Evacuation Requests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020
Nepal To Evacuate Nepalese Stranded In Saudi Arabia Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020
Two Nepalis Returned From Nijamuddin Markaz In Delhi Test Positive For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020
South Korean Holds Parliamentary Elections Amid Coronavirus Outbreak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75