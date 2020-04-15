Weather Forecast For April 15 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For April 15 Across Nepal

April 15, 2020, 7:13 a.m.

There is a partial impact of local wind and western wind across Nepal. There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places in the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places in the country tonight.

According to skymetweather, western disturbance is over North Afghanistan and joining Pakistan. An induced cyclonic circulation is our Central Pakistan. A cyclonic circulation is over Eastern parts of Bangladesh.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

MoHA Fixes 37 Public Holiday For 2077 BS
Apr 15, 2020
3917 People Test Negative For Coronavirus In Sudur Paschim State
Apr 15, 2020
UAE To Review Labor Relations With Countries Not Responding To Evacuation Requests
Apr 15, 2020
Nepal To Evacuate Nepalese Stranded In Saudi Arabia Next Week
Apr 15, 2020
Two Nepalis Returned From Nijamuddin Markaz In Delhi Test Positive For Coronavirus
Apr 15, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For April 14 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast April 13 Across India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 12 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Southwest Monsoon 2020: Monsoon To Land Within 40 Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 11: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Mainly Fair In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecasting April 10: Partly Cloudy In Hill Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

MoHA Fixes 37 Public Holiday For 2077 BS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020
3917 People Test Negative For Coronavirus In Sudur Paschim State By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020
UAE To Review Labor Relations With Countries Not Responding To Evacuation Requests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020
Nepal To Evacuate Nepalese Stranded In Saudi Arabia Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020
Two Nepalis Returned From Nijamuddin Markaz In Delhi Test Positive For Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020
South Korean Holds Parliamentary Elections Amid Coronavirus Outbreak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75