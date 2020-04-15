Weather Forecast For April 15 Across Nepal

There is a partial impact of local wind and western wind across Nepal. There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places in the country.

According to skymetweather, western disturbance is over North Afghanistan and joining Pakistan. An induced cyclonic circulation is our Central Pakistan. A cyclonic circulation is over Eastern parts of Bangladesh.