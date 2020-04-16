Global Coronavirus Cases Top 2 Million

Global Coronavirus Cases Top 2 Million

April 16, 2020, 7:12 a.m.

A tally by a US university shows global coronavirus cases have topped 2 million. The US has the largest number of cases with 609,685, followed by Spain at 177,633 and Italy at 162,488.

The United States had the most fatalities at 27,085, followed by Italy at 21,645, Spain at 18,579, France at 17,167 and Britain at 12,868.

Johns Hopkins University says the number stood at 2,023,663 as of 19:00 UTC on Wednesday.The global death toll totaled 132,276.

Mike Pence, the US vice president, says more than three million people have been tested for the new coronavirus across the country.

"It's reported to us that we've conducted and completed three million, 324,000 tests across the nation, more than 619,000 Americans have tested positive," he says at a White House press briefing.

More than 27,000 Americans have died and 45,000 have "fully recovered," he says.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

