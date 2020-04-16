SEE To Be Held After Normalization Of Situation

April 16, 2020, 7:22 p.m.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Girirajmani Pokharel discussed with social development ministers of all seven states regarding how the SEE could be held in a systematic manner. The examination was postponed due to risk of coronavirus.

During the video conference all ministers agree that it could be held after the situation normalizes.

During the video conference held Spokesperson at the Ministry, Deepak Sharma, said that some state ministers suggested that the SEE could be conducted keeping exam centre at convient places to the students.

Similarly, Chairperson of National Examination Board, Prof Dr. Chandramani Poudel, who aslo participated in video conference, told the National News Agency (RSS) that the Board would take appropriate decision by coordinating with governments in this regard.

He said, “We have not made any decision in this regard. Different alternatives were discussed. We will carry out study of all these things.”

The Ministry has formed a taskforce under the coordination of Vice-Chancellor of Kathmandu University to give suggestion in order to run virtual education as an alternative method.

