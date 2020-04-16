Six Conditions For Easing Restrictions: WHO Chief

Countries that want to lift coronavirus restrictions must meet a series of conditions to prevent another surge of infections, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in his weekly address to Geneva-based diplomats.

"First, that transmission is controlled; Second, that health system capacities are in place to detect, test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact; Third, that outbreak risks are minimized in special settings like health facilities and nursing homes," he said.

"Fourth, that preventive measures are in place in workplaces, schools and other places where it’s essential for people to go; Fifth, that importation risks can be managed; And sixth, that communities are fully educated, engaged and empowered to adjust to the 'new norm'."