Six Conditions For Easing Restrictions: WHO Chief

Six Conditions For Easing Restrictions: WHO Chief

April 16, 2020, 8:32 p.m.

Countries that want to lift coronavirus restrictions must meet a series of conditions to prevent another surge of infections, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in his weekly address to Geneva-based diplomats.

"First, that transmission is controlled; Second, that health system capacities are in place to detect, test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact; Third, that outbreak risks are minimized in special settings like health facilities and nursing homes," he said.

"Fourth, that preventive measures are in place in workplaces, schools and other places where it’s essential for people to go; Fifth, that importation risks can be managed; And sixth, that communities are fully educated, engaged and empowered to adjust to the 'new norm'."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Metropolitan City To Conducts RDT Test To All Who Arrive After February 28
Apr 16, 2020
SEE To Be Held After Normalization Of Situation
Apr 16, 2020
Nepal Conducts 19432 Coronaviurs Tests Till Thursday
Apr 16, 2020
Nepal To Evacuate Nepalese UN Employees From Afghanistan
Apr 16, 2020
Nepal Has Tighten The Border With India To Strictly Implement Lockdown: Home Minister Thapa
Apr 16, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Conducts 19432 Coronaviurs Tests Till Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
Impact Of Funding Freeze Under Review: WHO Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 52 minutes ago
COVID-19: Third Member Of The Family Of Sunicity Apartment Tested Negative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal Conducts 15087 Corona Virus Test, No Positive Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
All 296 Sun City Block-A Residents Test Negative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Vaccine Development For Covid-19 Takes Step Forward In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Metropolitan City To Conducts RDT Test To All Who Arrive After February 28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2020
SEE To Be Held After Normalization Of Situation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2020
Water Scarcity In The Time of Pandemic By Kaustuv Raj Neupane & Rachana Upadhyaya Apr 16, 2020
Nepal To Evacuate Nepalese UN Employees From Afghanistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2020
Nepal Has Tighten The Border With India To Strictly Implement Lockdown: Home Minister Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2020
President Trump Says US To Reopen Soon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75