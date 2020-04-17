420 Dead, Total Positive Cases Cross 12,000-mark In India

420 Dead, Total Positive Cases Cross 12,000-mark In India

April 17, 2020, 9 a.m.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India surged past the 12,000-mark on Thursday while the death toll has climbed to 420.reports India Today.

As per figures by the Union health ministry, updated on Thursday evening, India’s total number of positive coronavirus cases has climbed to 12,759. While there are 10,824 active cases of Covid-19 cases in India as of Thursday morning, as many as 1,514 have been either cured or discharged. The total number of cases includes 76 foreign nationals.

Covid Tracker in Inida.jpg

According to India Today, at 2,919, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India. Maharashtra is followed by Delhi at 1,578 and Tamil Nadu at 1,242. Follow LIVE UPDATES on cnoronavirus outbreak

In Madhya Pradesh, the novel coronavirus cases have gone up to 1,120 followed by 1,023 in Rajasthan, 871 in Gujarat, 773 in Uttar Pradesh. Telangana has 698 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 534.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 315 in Karnataka, 300 in Jammu and Kashmir, 231 in West Bengal and 205 in Haryana. Punjab has reported 186 Covid-19 infections so far.

Bihar has reported 74 cases, while Odisha has 60 coronavirus cases. Thirty-seven people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh has recorded 35 cases. Assam and Chhattisgarh have registered 33 cases each.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Energy Secretary Ghimire Discusses Issues of Electricity With His Counterparts From India, Bangladesh and Bhutan
Apr 17, 2020
Supreme Court Issue Interim Order To Rescue Migrant Workers At Risk
Apr 17, 2020
Nepalese Stranded In Nepal-India Border Will Be Brought Back: Foreign Minister Gyawali
Apr 17, 2020
China Q1 GDP Growth Turns Negative For First Time
Apr 17, 2020
Al-Aqsa Closed For Ramadan Over Coronavirus
Apr 17, 2020

More on News

Supreme Court Issue Interim Order To Rescue Migrant Workers At Risk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
Nepalese Stranded In Nepal-India Border Will Be Brought Back: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
Kathmandu Metropolitan City To Conducts RDT Test To All Who Arrive After February 28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 8 minutes ago
SEE To Be Held After Normalization Of Situation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 11 minutes ago
Nepal To Evacuate Nepalese UN Employees From Afghanistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Nepal Has Tighten The Border With India To Strictly Implement Lockdown: Home Minister Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Energy Secretary Ghimire Discusses Issues of Electricity With His Counterparts From India, Bangladesh and Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2020
Bhagwan Bharosa By Hemang Dixit Apr 17, 2020
COVID-19 Risks For Displaced And Host Communities By Aagya Pokharel Apr 17, 2020
Nepal Army's Role In The War against COVID 19: Institutional, Operational, Political And Geo Political Perspectives By Shambhu Ram Simkhada Apr 17, 2020
China Q1 GDP Growth Turns Negative For First Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2020
Al-Aqsa Closed For Ramadan Over Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75