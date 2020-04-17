420 Dead, Total Positive Cases Cross 12,000-mark In India

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India surged past the 12,000-mark on Thursday while the death toll has climbed to 420.reports India Today.

As per figures by the Union health ministry, updated on Thursday evening, India’s total number of positive coronavirus cases has climbed to 12,759. While there are 10,824 active cases of Covid-19 cases in India as of Thursday morning, as many as 1,514 have been either cured or discharged. The total number of cases includes 76 foreign nationals.

According to India Today, at 2,919, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India. Maharashtra is followed by Delhi at 1,578 and Tamil Nadu at 1,242. Follow LIVE UPDATES on cnoronavirus outbreak

In Madhya Pradesh, the novel coronavirus cases have gone up to 1,120 followed by 1,023 in Rajasthan, 871 in Gujarat, 773 in Uttar Pradesh. Telangana has 698 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 534.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 315 in Karnataka, 300 in Jammu and Kashmir, 231 in West Bengal and 205 in Haryana. Punjab has reported 186 Covid-19 infections so far.

Bihar has reported 74 cases, while Odisha has 60 coronavirus cases. Thirty-seven people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh has recorded 35 cases. Assam and Chhattisgarh have registered 33 cases each.