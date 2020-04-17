China's Wuhan Revises Coronavirus Death Toll Up by 50 Percent

China's Wuhan Revises Coronavirus Death Toll Up by 50 Percent

April 17, 2020, 6:23 p.m.

Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, revised sharply upwards its death toll from the disease, admitting people died at home and cases were missed as hospitals struggled to cope in the early days of the outbreak.

The adjustment, detailed in a social media post by the city government on Friday, increased the death toll by 1,290 - about 50 percent - bringing the total to 3,869. The revision brought the number of dead across China to 4,632.

The revisions came as a number of world leaders suggested China had not been entirely open about the full domestic impact of a virus that has now killed more than 140,000 people around the world, and confined half of humanity to their homes.

At a time when the United States stepped up its pressure on China over the coronavirus pandemic with President Donald Trump saying his administration was trying to determine where the deadly disease originated from, China announced new data.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also called on Beijing "to come clean" on what it knows.

At a White House news conference on Wednesday, Trump was asked about reports of the virus escaping from a laboratory in Wuhan, where the coronavirus first appeared.

"We are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation that happened," he said.

Asked if he had raised the subject in his conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said: "I don't want to discuss what I talked to him about the laboratory, I just don't want to discuss, it's inappropriate right now."

Source: Aljazeera

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Fourteen Tested Coronavirus Positive In Nepal, Eight Indian Citizen Linked With New Delhi’s Nizamuddin Mosque
Apr 17, 2020
Nepal Conducted 24253 COVID-19 Test Till Friday
Apr 17, 2020
NAC Aircraft With Medical Supplies Arrived From Guangzhou
Apr 17, 2020
34 Doctors Arrive In Dhangadhi To Prevent Spread Of Covid-19
Apr 17, 2020
Energy Secretary Ghimire Discusses Issues of Electricity With His Counterparts From India, Bangladesh and Bhutan
Apr 17, 2020

More on International

US President Trump Unveils Plan To Reopen States In Phases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 17 hours, 34 minutes ago
President Trump Says US To Reopen Soon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
South Korean Ruling Party Sweeps To Victory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Bill Gates Says Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Decision On WHO Funding Will Hurt Covid-19 Efforts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
South Korean Holds Parliamentary Elections Amid Coronavirus Outbreak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
US To Halt A Funding To WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Fourteen Tested Coronavirus Positive In Nepal, Eight Indian Citizen Linked With New Delhi’s Nizamuddin Mosque By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2020
Nepal Conducted 24253 COVID-19 Test Till Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2020
NAC Aircraft With Medical Supplies Arrived From Guangzhou By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2020
34 Doctors Arrive In Dhangadhi To Prevent Spread Of Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2020
Energy Secretary Ghimire Discusses Issues of Electricity With His Counterparts From India, Bangladesh and Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2020
Bhagwan Bharosa By Hemang Dixit Apr 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75