NAC Aircraft With Medical Supplies Arrived From Guangzhou

Two wide-body A-330 aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation have landed in Kathmandu with medical supplies essential in the fight against COVID-19 reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

A source at the Tribhuvan International Airport said the two chartered aircraft landed at the airport this morning. It is not yet known the quantity and type of the medical supplies have been brought from Guangzhou.

According to RSS, the aircraft of the national flag-carrier NAC had flown to Guangzhou in China on Thursday night to bring the medical goods. Two business groups chartered the aircraft.

Before this also medical supplies were brought from Guangzhou on March 29 and April 2.