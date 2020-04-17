NAC Aircraft With Medical Supplies Arrived From Guangzhou

NAC Aircraft With Medical Supplies Arrived From Guangzhou

April 17, 2020, 7:03 p.m.

Two wide-body A-330 aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation have landed in Kathmandu with medical supplies essential in the fight against COVID-19 reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

A source at the Tribhuvan International Airport said the two chartered aircraft landed at the airport this morning. It is not yet known the quantity and type of the medical supplies have been brought from Guangzhou.

According to RSS, the aircraft of the national flag-carrier NAC had flown to Guangzhou in China on Thursday night to bring the medical goods. Two business groups chartered the aircraft.

Before this also medical supplies were brought from Guangzhou on March 29 and April 2.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Fourteen Tested Coronavirus Positive In Nepal, Eight Indian Citizen Linked With New Delhi’s Nizamuddin Mosque
Apr 17, 2020
Nepal Conducted 24253 COVID-19 Test Till Friday
Apr 17, 2020
China's Wuhan Revises Coronavirus Death Toll Up by 50 Percent
Apr 17, 2020
34 Doctors Arrive In Dhangadhi To Prevent Spread Of Covid-19
Apr 17, 2020
Energy Secretary Ghimire Discusses Issues of Electricity With His Counterparts From India, Bangladesh and Bhutan
Apr 17, 2020

More on News

Fourteen Tested Coronavirus Positive In Nepal, Eight Indian Citizen Linked With New Delhi’s Nizamuddin Mosque By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
Nepal Conducted 24253 COVID-19 Test Till Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
34 Doctors Arrive In Dhangadhi To Prevent Spread Of Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 56 minutes ago
Supreme Court Issue Interim Order To Rescue Migrant Workers At Risk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 47 minutes ago
Nepalese Stranded In Nepal-India Border Will Be Brought Back: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 49 minutes ago
420 Dead, Total Positive Cases Cross 12,000-mark In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 7 minutes ago

The Latest

China's Wuhan Revises Coronavirus Death Toll Up by 50 Percent By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2020
Energy Secretary Ghimire Discusses Issues of Electricity With His Counterparts From India, Bangladesh and Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2020
Bhagwan Bharosa By Hemang Dixit Apr 17, 2020
COVID-19 Risks For Displaced And Host Communities By Aagya Pokharel Apr 17, 2020
Nepal Army's Role In The War against COVID 19: Institutional, Operational, Political And Geo Political Perspectives By Shambhu Ram Simkhada Apr 17, 2020
China Q1 GDP Growth Turns Negative For First Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75