Nepalese Stranded In Nepal-India Border Will Be Brought Back: Foreign Minister Gyawali

April 17, 2020, 9:18 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has assured that Nepali citizens stuck at the border and various locations in India would be brought in the country gradually reports The Rising Nepal.

“We will bring them gradually, with necessary health check-ups,” said the Minister in a tweet reply on Thursday.

According to The Rising Nepal, he said that Nepali citizens were receiving basic facilities in quarantine in India as an understanding reached with the Indian government.

“They are in quarantine, as an understanding made with the Indian government and are receiving basic facilities. Similarly, we are providing basic facilities to the Indian nationals stranded in Nepali side,” he said.

FM Gyawali directed the Nepali missions in Europe, Australia and Thailand to stay ready round the clock to work for the safety and interest of Nepali nationals there.

He telephoned the ambassadors to get the updates of the COVID-19 impacts in those regions and on the Nepali nationals there.

“Held telephone conversation with Nepali ambassadors in Europe, Australia and Thailand. Was briefed about pandemic impact there and discussed on well-being of students and other Nepali, visa extension, possible support and future cooperation with the concerned countries,” said FM Gyawali.

