Nepal’s Second Corona Patient Discharged From Kathmandu (With Video Interview)

April 18, 2020, 6:40 p.m.

In his daily corona briefing, the spokesperson of MoHP Dr. Bikas Devkota said that a covid-19 patient undergoing treatment in Baglung has discharged from hospital. Prashiddhi Shrestha from Baglung discharge following testing negative.

The 19-year-old girl, who was admitted to Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital on March 23 after her sample tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has been discharged today.

She had returned to Nepal from France via Qatar on March 17. Prior to being tested positive, she had placed herself under home quarantine upon arriving in Nepal. Her samples were collected for testing on March 22, for which the reports came out positive.

Posted by Ministry of Health and Population-Nepal on Saturday, April 18, 2020

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) said that there are 4536 persons are in quarantine. Out of them, 251 are in the red zone. Six persons are added in the red zone in the last 24 hours.

According to Devkota, there are 117 in isolation ward including 5 in Kathmandu and 112 outside Kathmandu.

