Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country On April 18

April 18, 2020, 6:31 a.m.

Western Disturbance and local wind have effect across Nepal. There will be a partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is possible at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region.Weather Forecast

There will be generally cloudy in the eastern region, partly to generally cloudy in the central and western regions. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is possible at a few places in the eastern region and of the central and western hilly regions tonight.

Skymet Weather says that western disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir and its induced cyclonic circulation is our Central Pakistan.

A cyclonic circulation is over East Uttar Pradesh in lower levels, a trough is extending from North West Uttar Pradesh to cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh.

