Brief rain And Thunder Showers Accompanied With Lightning Will Likely

Western disturbance and local wind is affecting the weather system across Nepal. There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions and at one or two places of the terai region towards afternoon/late afternoon.

Skymet Weather India says western disturbance is moving away eastwards, and a fresh Western disturbance is over North Afghanistan and adjoining area. An induced cyclonic circulation in lower levels is over Central Pakistan.

A cyclonic circulation at lower levels is over Eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh. A trough is extending from this cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh to Jharkhand.