Fourth Person Infected With COVID-19 Returns Home After Recovery In Dhngadhi

April 19, 2020, 6:21 p.m.

The fourth person infected with COVID-19 in the country has returned home after a full recovery, on Sunday. He was discharged from Seti Hospital Dhangadhi. He stayed for 21 days in the hospital. Now 26 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Nepal.

Twenty-one years old, who was admitted to Seti Hospital in April after his sample tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He returned from India.

