Global Coronavirus Cases Top 2.3 Million: Johns Hopkins

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 2.3 million globally, with the death toll surpassing 160,000, according to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University.

Spain registered Sunday a sharp drop in the daily death toll from coronavirus, with the number falling to 410 from 565. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he would ask Parliament to extend the lockdown until May 9.

In the U.S., over 39,000 deaths have been reported and the total confirmed cases have surpassed 735,000, meaning the U.S. has the largest number of both coronavirus fatalities and infections in the world at present.

According to CGTN, The total number of cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 82,735, including 1,575 from abroad. A total of 999 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation. The country's total death toll stands at 4,642.

All cities in central China's Hubei Province were assessed to be at "low epidemic risk" on Saturday.

South Korea relaxes some social distancing rules as new virus cases fall

South Korea extended its social distancing policy for another 16 days on Sunday but offered some relief for churches and sporting fixtures, as it reported just eight new coronavirus infections, the lowest in two months.

The slightly relaxed guidelines mean high-risk facilities like churches will no longer have to close, while sports matches such as soccer can resume without an audience.

"It is safest to maintain the intensive social distancing, but it isn't easy realistically. We need to find a middle ground," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a televised meeting of government officials.