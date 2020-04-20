Employers Will Receives Half of Their Salary

Employers Will Receives Half of Their Salary

April 20, 2020, 11:09 a.m.

Employers agree to pay half of their salary to workers even industries and firms that have been shut during the lockdown reports The Himalayan Times.

According to the papers, mployers and employees unions have reached an understanding on this matter.

Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of Nepalese Industries and Nepal Chamber of Commerce, employees unions accepted the proposal of the aforementioned private sector representatives to pay 50 per cent salary to workers during the lockdown. However, the two sides are yet to ink any agreement to this effect.

Representatives of the Nepal Trade Union Congress and General Federation of Nepalese Trade Unions at the meeting today said salary payment of workers should be based on the nature of industries/businesses. “It is time that all employers and employees work together to combat the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It is acceptable that businesses that are shut pay half the salary to their staff for the lockdown period. However, businesses that are in operation should pay full salary to their workers,” said Binod Shrestha, president of GEFONT.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Tightens Investment Rules For Neighbors Including Nepal
Apr 20, 2020
India Eases Lockdown Rules From Today
Apr 20, 2020
Nepal Is Not For Opening International Flights And Border Movements Until The Crisis Comes Under Control: PM Oli
Apr 20, 2020
US Faced With Protests Amid Pressure To Reopen
Apr 20, 2020
13 Killed In Shooting Rampage In Canada
Apr 20, 2020

More on Economy

India Tightens Investment Rules For Neighbors Including Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
China Q1 GDP Growth Turns Negative For First Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Asia's Economic Growth Will Drop To Zero By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Nepal Must Ramp Up COVID-19 Action to Protect Its People, Revive Economy: The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Worst Economic Fall Fallout Since Great Depression: IMF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Nepal Oil Corporation To Supply Full Cooking Gas Cylinders | By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

India Eases Lockdown Rules From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2020
Nepal Is Not For Opening International Flights And Border Movements Until The Crisis Comes Under Control: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2020
US Faced With Protests Amid Pressure To Reopen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2020
13 Killed In Shooting Rampage In Canada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2020
Gusty Winds And Thunder Shower Will Likely In Central And Eastern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2020
Don’t Let Children Be The Hidden Victims Of COVID-19 Pandemic—UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75