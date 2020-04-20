Employers Will Receives Half of Their Salary

Employers agree to pay half of their salary to workers even industries and firms that have been shut during the lockdown reports The Himalayan Times.

According to the papers, mployers and employees unions have reached an understanding on this matter.

Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of Nepalese Industries and Nepal Chamber of Commerce, employees unions accepted the proposal of the aforementioned private sector representatives to pay 50 per cent salary to workers during the lockdown. However, the two sides are yet to ink any agreement to this effect.

Representatives of the Nepal Trade Union Congress and General Federation of Nepalese Trade Unions at the meeting today said salary payment of workers should be based on the nature of industries/businesses. “It is time that all employers and employees work together to combat the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It is acceptable that businesses that are shut pay half the salary to their staff for the lockdown period. However, businesses that are in operation should pay full salary to their workers,” said Binod Shrestha, president of GEFONT.