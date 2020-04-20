Gusty Winds And Thunder Shower Will Likely In Central And Eastern Nepal

Western disturbance and local wind have effect in across Nepal. There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and western hilly region towards afternoon.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the hilly regions and at one or two places of the eastern terai region tonight.

Similarly, a cyclonic circulation is seen over western part of India close and a trough is extending from Punjab to Bihar across Uttar Pradesh will also likely to influence Nepal’ system.