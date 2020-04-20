UNFPA Hands Over PPE To Nepal Government

UNFPA Hands Over PPE To Nepal Government

April 20, 2020, 7:52 p.m.

United Nations Population Fund today handed over 1,200 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits as part of its commitment to support the government's efforts towards containing the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, the

The PPE kits were donated by the Government of China under the Nepal, China and UNFPA south-south partnership initiative.

The kits worth Rs 30.48 million include surgical masks, N95 masks, face shields, eye goggles, head and shoe covers, long-sleeve impervious gowns, disposable bags and gumboots.

After receiving the PPE kits, the Director of the Management Division, the Department of Health Services under the Ministry of Health and Population, Bhogendra Dotel said, “These PPE kits arrived in a timely manner and will greatly help in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We thank UNFPA and the Government of China.”

“With more people in need of testing and treatment amid the increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country,it is critical to protect the front line health workers. Attention should be given to their work environment as well as their health and psychological needs at this time,” said UNFPA Country Representative for Nepal Lubna Baqi.

“Alongside WHO and other UN agencies working in Nepal, UNFPA stands ready to support the Government of Nepal in its preparedness and response to this pandemic.”

UNFPA is calling on the government and partners to help ensure continuity of essential life-saving reproductive health services. In addition to the PPE kits, UNFPA has provided Dignity Kits to address the immediate hygiene and protection needs of women and girls in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, in coordination with the government and local partners. These kits contain 14 different items such as soap, reusable menstrual pads, and other essential items for women and girls.

“In time of crisis such as this outbreak, women and girls are at a higher risk of intimate partners violence and other forms of domestic violence.Hence, life-saving care and support to gender-based violence survivors, such as the services offered by One Stop Crisis Management Centers, shelter and safe houses, helplines must be strengthened”, the UNFPA representative said.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Upper Tamakosi Work In Full Swing Likely To Complete By The End Of May
Apr 20, 2020
Nepal Conducts Test 33563 Coronavirus Samples
Apr 20, 2020
President Bhandari Issues Ordinance Relating To Political Parties
Apr 20, 2020
Fifteen Indian Madarsa Students Found In Nepal Tested Negative
Apr 20, 2020
Russians Tourists Taken Back To Home
Apr 20, 2020

More on News

President Bhandari Issues Ordinance Relating To Political Parties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Fifteen Indian Madarsa Students Found In Nepal Tested Negative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Russians Tourists Taken Back To Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
AIN Welcomes Government Decision To Allow INGO In COVID-19 Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
India Eases Lockdown Rules From Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 32 minutes ago
Nepal Is Not For Opening International Flights And Border Movements Until The Crisis Comes Under Control: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 45 minutes ago

The Latest

Upper Tamakosi Work In Full Swing Likely To Complete By The End Of May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2020
Nepal Conducts Test 33563 Coronavirus Samples By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2020
State Of Nepal’s Economy And Development Prior To The Introduction Of Padma Shamsher's Constitution By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Apr 20, 2020
The Response To COVID-19 Should Also Be A Response To The Climate Crisis By Preety Bhandari, Arghya Sinha Roy Apr 20, 2020
Employers Will Receives Half of Their Salary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2020
India Tightens Investment Rules For Neighbors Including Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75