Donald Trump To Order Suspension Of Immigration To US To Fight Coronavirus

April 21, 2020, 9:31 a.m.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States," Trump said in a tweet late on Monday.

The development comes as the U.S. death toll from the virus topped 42,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.

