Global Coronavirus Cases Top 2.47 Million: Johns Hopkins

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 2.47 million globally, with the death toll exceeding 170,000, according to the latest statistics released by Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland has hit 82,758, including 1,587 from abroad. A total of 992 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation. The country's total death toll stands at 4,642.

In the U.S., over 42,000 deaths attributable to COVID-19 have been reported and total confirmed cases have surpassed 784,000, leading the world in both coronavirus fatalities and infections.

For the first time in history, oil prices saw a historic collapse into negative prices on Monday as the market continues to be roiled by an epic collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. to temporarily suspend immigration into the country due to 'invisible enemy'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday night that the U.S. will temporarily suspend immigration into the country.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States," Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

Trump had previously labeled the coronavirus as an "invisible enemy" during a news briefing at the White House in March.