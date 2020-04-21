Weather Systems Across Nepal: Brief Rain And Thundershower

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the country.

As Western Disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, there will likely to continue the current weather system.