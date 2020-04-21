Weather Systems Across Nepal: Brief Rain And Thundershower

Weather Systems Across Nepal: Brief Rain And Thundershower

April 21, 2020, 8:12 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hail is possible at a few places of the country.

As Western Disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, there will likely to continue the current weather system.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ordinances Are Unconstitutional: Constitutional Expert
Apr 21, 2020
Lockdown Violators Decline In Kathmandu Valley
Apr 21, 2020
Covid-19 Cases Surge Past 18,500 In India As Death Toll Climbs To 590
Apr 21, 2020
Donald Trump To Order Suspension Of Immigration To US To Fight Coronavirus
Apr 21, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 2.47 Million: Johns Hopkins
Apr 21, 2020

More on Weather

Gusty Winds And Thunder Shower Will Likely In Central And Eastern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Brief rain And Thunder Showers Accompanied With Lightning Will Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country On April 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 17 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Brief Rain, Thunder Storms And Hail Is Likely In Some Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Ordinances Are Unconstitutional: Constitutional Expert By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020
Lockdown Violators Decline In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020
Covid-19 Cases Surge Past 18,500 In India As Death Toll Climbs To 590 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020
Donald Trump To Order Suspension Of Immigration To US To Fight Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 2.47 Million: Johns Hopkins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2020
Trump And Cuomo Display Different Ways To Lead During Coronavirus Pandemic By April Kim Apr 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75