China Provides Medical Supplies To Nepal

April 22, 2020, 8:36 p.m.

China has provided medical supplies as donation to Nepal to help battle against the spread of COVID-19..

The medical supplies were donated by Tibet Autonomous Region of China. "This batch of medical supplies was donated by Xizang Autonomous Region to Nepal. Among them there are 10000 N95 masks, 10000 PPEs, 1000 infrared thermometers, 2 PCR machines, 20000 testing kits (including 20000 VTMs) and 50 boxes of disinfectant wet wipes," said Wang Xiolong, spokesperson of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Nepal.

The medical supplies were handed over to Nepal today on China-Nepal Friendship Bridge at Zhangmu-Tatopani port in Sindhupalchok district.

5ea031c723f69_medical_supplies (1).jpg

The Chinese Embassy will continue to strengthen communication and coordination, provide support and assistance to Nepal within our capacity, the spokesperson said in the remark on the handing over of the support.

