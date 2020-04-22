NC President Deuba Appeals For Inter-Faith Harmony

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has appealed against any action that could hurt sentiments of various faiths and communities.

“I request all communities, religious groups and regional groups to exercise restraint and show unity during these challenging times. We can get through the current crisis with each others’ support and trust,” said Deuba in his statement.

The statement comes at a time when a few people have been seen trying to give a communal angle to an event or raising suspicions targeting a group, without proper facts to support these unfounded accusations reports The Himalayan Times.