Five Members Of A Family Infected By COVID-19 In Udayapur

In the second incident of human-to-human transmission, five persons of the same family in Udaypur district infected with COVID-19.

Those include 41-year old brother, his 18-year old son, 36-year old sister, 40-year old brother in law and 18-year old nephew of the same family were found to be infected by COVID-19 at Bhulke, Triyuga Municipality-3 in the district.

Out of five members of the family, 18-year old son had returned to Udaypur from Uttar Pradesh of India on March 20, said Superintendent of Police, Bir Bahadur Budha Magar.

Swab test of 346 samples collected from Triyuga Municipality-3, Bhulke, has thus far completed.

“The PCR tests were carried out at the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, and the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), Teku," said Mohan Prasad Subedi, Chief of District Public Health Office, Udaypur