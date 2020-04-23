PM Oli Thanks Cyprus President For Taking Care Nepali Citizens

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli expressed sincere thanks for the support provided to the Nepali nationals living in Cyprus during these difficult days and hoped that they will continue receiving protection. He also reaffirmed that all foreign nationals living in Nepal will be taken care by the Government of Nepal.

During the conversation President Nicos Anastasiades assured the Prime Minister of his support and solidarity to the Nepali community staying in Cyprus during this difficult hour.

The Prime Minister and the President exchanged views on various matters of common interests including cooperation between the two countries and measures undertaken in the context of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Oli expressed condolences to the Government and people of Cyprus on the loss of lives and appreciated the resolute steps taken by Cyprus in the fight against the pandemic. President Anastasiades, while commending the leadership of the Prime Minister at this difficult hour, thanked him for Nepal’s solidarity.

This year Nepal and Cyprus have been celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. On this occasion, the two leaders reiterated their keenness to strengthen bilateral relations with an increased level of engagements in such vital sectors as trade, investment, tourism and technology transfer.

Prime Minister Oli, recalling his visits to Cyprus twice in the past, stressed on the importance of the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries. The two leaders also expressed their commitments to working together for the realization of common aspirations, both at bilateral and multilateral platforms, during this difficult period as well as in future.

Both the leaders held a telephone conversation yesterday