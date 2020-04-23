Two Persons Discharged Following Cure From Coronavirus

Two Persons Discharged Following Cure From Coronavirus

April 23, 2020, 5:51 p.m.

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Bikash Devkota said that the 81-year-old woman and her 58-year-old son have been discharged today from Lalitpur-based Patan Hospital.

They were residing in Pepsicola-based Sun City Apartments. Both of them have recovered from the coronavirus infection. With this, the total number of persons to have recovered from the disease in the country has reached nine

They had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14 while 52-year-old daughter-in-law of the woman had tested negative for the virus.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Stigmatizing Covid-19 Patients Leading To Higher Mortality: AIIMS Director
Apr 23, 2020
Oxford University Begins Human Trials Of Vaccine Against Coronavirus
Apr 23, 2020
Diversity Visa Lottery Suspended Under A New Executive Order
Apr 23, 2020
Five Members Of A Family Infected By COVID-19 In Udayapur
Apr 23, 2020
Nepalis Will Also Receive Relief In South Korean Khyangido Province
Apr 23, 2020

More on Health

Stigmatizing Covid-19 Patients Leading To Higher Mortality: AIIMS Director By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours ago
Oxford University Begins Human Trials Of Vaccine Against Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 11 minutes ago
Five Members Of A Family Infected By COVID-19 In Udayapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Nepal COVID-19 : Two New Cases Detected In Udayapur And Janakpur, Total Infection Reached To 47 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Coronavirus To Be With Us For Long Time: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 21 minutes ago
China Approves Clinical Trials For Two Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Costs And Strategies By Binoj Basnyat Apr 23, 2020
Possibilities Of Economic Growth In Nepal After COVID 19 By Bindu Sharma and Nirmala Maharjan Apr 23, 2020
Diversity Visa Lottery Suspended Under A New Executive Order By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2020
Nepalis Will Also Receive Relief In South Korean Khyangido Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2020
World Bank Predicts Sharpest Decline Of Remittances In Recent History By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2020
Leaders Of Newly Formed Janta Samajbadi Party At Election Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 23, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75