Two Persons Discharged Following Cure From Coronavirus

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Bikash Devkota said that the 81-year-old woman and her 58-year-old son have been discharged today from Lalitpur-based Patan Hospital.

They were residing in Pepsicola-based Sun City Apartments. Both of them have recovered from the coronavirus infection. With this, the total number of persons to have recovered from the disease in the country has reached nine

They had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14 while 52-year-old daughter-in-law of the woman had tested negative for the virus.