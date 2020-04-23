WVIN Hand Over 1000 PPE And 120 IR Thermometer To Nepal Government

World Vision International Nepal (WVIN) supported 1000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 120 IR thermo meters to the Government of Nepal.

The PPE sets and hygiene kits were handed over to the Ministry of Health and Population by Minister of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Parbat Gurung at the premises of the Ministry with the presence of few government representatives.

Each kit comprises of 19 different items including protective gears and medical supplies. WVIN supported the governments with PPE sets and hygiene kits as a part of its three-month comprehensive response plan to scale up the government’s preventive efforts to limit spread of the virus in the country, and support children, women and the most vulnerable families impacted by COVID-19.

During the handover event, Minister of Women, Children and Senior Citizen, Parbat Gurung said, “Nepal Government recentlydecided to mobilise non-governmental organisationsto curb CoVID-19 spread after cabinet’s decision.

Following the decision, World Vision International Nepal has handed over medical supplies to the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens considering the immediate need of the government to prevent spread of CoVID-19. With the facilitation of Social Welfare Council, World Vision is probably the first international non-governmental organization that approached the Ministry with a large quantity of medical supplies. These supplies will reach to 13 districts including critically affected district Udayapur at present. I would like to encourage all the other international and national organisations to coordinate with the Ministry considering immediate needs of the government for response activities.”

National Director of WVIN Janes Imanuel Ginting highlighted, “being an active partner of the Government of Nepal (GoN), we are committed to supporting the government in its mission to prevent outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Since 2001, World Vision has been advertently supporting with the government to address national development priorities as well as humanitarian crisis including the earthquakes of 2015. Our COVID-19 response, focuses our existing working districts but we are committed to supporting other districts/areas if the situation demands. As a child-focused organisation, World Vision is humbled to contribute to efforts undertaken to support well-being of children in Nepal. We remain committed to address development gaps by aligning our works with the GoN’s social and economic development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

WVIN’s first 30 days of the response focused on preparedness by supplying much need PPE to health facilities and medical professionals, and support government on preventive messaging through traditional and social media. Beyond 30 days, the response will focus on addressing immediate needs of the affected families and communities and subsequently supporting them to restore their livelihoods through multi-sectorial (health, education, protection and livelihood) initiatives. Keeping children at the core, the response will be implemented across 14 working districts of WVIN initially with room for expansion to other districts/areas depending on the need.